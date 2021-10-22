Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Receives C$37.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$37.67.

RUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Russel Metals in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Russel Metals in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Russel Metals to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities upped their target price on Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

In other news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.65, for a total value of C$346,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,465,000. Also, Senior Officer Sherri Lynn Mckelvey bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$26.18 per share, with a total value of C$32,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$66,811.36. Insiders have sold 30,508 shares of company stock valued at $1,105,186 in the last ninety days.

TSE RUS traded up C$0.16 on Friday, reaching C$33.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,236. Russel Metals has a twelve month low of C$17.34 and a twelve month high of C$37.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of C$2.11 billion and a PE ratio of 10.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$33.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$32.51.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.29 by C$0.59. The business had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$979.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Russel Metals will post 2.3699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Russel Metals’s payout ratio is currently 45.58%.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

Read More: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.