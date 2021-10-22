Ryo Currency (RYO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $15,689.00

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0851 or 0.00000140 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ryo Currency has a market cap of $2.79 million and approximately $15,689.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,782.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,982.00 or 0.06551231 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.19 or 0.00314555 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $625.54 or 0.01029140 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.64 or 0.00089902 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $267.06 or 0.00439374 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $170.80 or 0.00281006 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.81 or 0.00254693 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

RYO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 32,908,789 coins and its circulating supply is 32,791,477 coins. The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

