Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Safehold had a net margin of 36.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS.

Shares of SAFE traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.13. The stock had a trading volume of 246 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,655. Safehold has a fifty-two week low of $63.25 and a fifty-two week high of $95.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.67 and a beta of -0.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Safehold’s payout ratio is 58.12%.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 13,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.43 per share, for a total transaction of $999,948.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 27,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total transaction of $2,504,634.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 779,699 shares of company stock valued at $58,973,529 and sold 163,400 shares valued at $14,621,046. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Safehold stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,487 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.20% of Safehold worth $8,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 25.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.07 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.01.

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

