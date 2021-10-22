Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) PT Lowered to $84.00

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 103.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.47.

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $41.23 on Wednesday. Sage Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $39.77 and a 12 month high of $98.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.06.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.14). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 59.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.63) EPS. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics will post -7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sage Therapeutics news, CEO Barry E. Greene bought 23,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.15 per share, with a total value of $1,020,066.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 32,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,786. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAGE. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 30.6% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,364,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,310,000 after buying an additional 553,500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $24,977,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 133.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 577,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,820,000 after buying an additional 330,541 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 211.1% in the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 448,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,450,000 after buying an additional 304,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 131.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 372,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,150,000 after buying an additional 211,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

