Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Shares Gap Up to $6.53

Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.53, but opened at $6.68. Sandstorm Gold shares last traded at $6.78, with a volume of 11,889 shares traded.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SAND. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $14.75 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$15.40 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.64.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.53 and a beta of 1.01.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $26.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.40 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 27.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 53.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 175,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 60,621 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 412.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 171,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 138,232 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter valued at $8,000,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter valued at $58,000. 40.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.