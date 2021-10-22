Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Announces Earnings Results

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 41.01% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of SASR traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.99. 132,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,481. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 12 month low of $23.80 and a 12 month high of $48.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

In other news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 3,625 shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $153,990.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,254,735.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,197 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

