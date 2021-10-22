Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) Major Shareholder Commodore Capital Lp Purchases 126,000 Shares

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp bought 126,000 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $608,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Commodore Capital Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 20th, Commodore Capital Lp bought 40,663 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.44 per share, with a total value of $221,206.72.

On Monday, October 18th, Commodore Capital Lp acquired 36,194 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.87 per share, with a total value of $176,264.78.

NASDAQ STSA opened at $5.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.21. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $7.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.29.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts expect that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STSA. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $17,716,000. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,914,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,953,000 after buying an additional 1,232,394 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $7,283,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $7,283,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 239.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,237,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,314,000 after purchasing an additional 872,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.30.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

