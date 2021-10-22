Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) Major Shareholder Commodore Capital Lp Purchases 40,663 Shares of Stock

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp acquired 40,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.44 per share, with a total value of $221,206.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Commodore Capital Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Commodore Capital Lp acquired 36,194 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.87 per share, with a total value of $176,264.78.

On Friday, October 15th, Commodore Capital Lp acquired 126,000 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $608,580.00.

NASDAQ STSA opened at $5.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.21. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $7.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.79 and a 200 day moving average of $5.29.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 849.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 141,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 126,853 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% during the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,096,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,832,000 after acquiring an additional 665,024 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

