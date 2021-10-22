Schlumberger Limited Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:SLB)

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%.

Schlumberger has decreased its dividend payment by 56.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Schlumberger has a dividend payout ratio of 39.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Schlumberger to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.5%.

SLB opened at $34.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.90. The company has a market capitalization of $47.97 billion, a PE ratio of 47.64 and a beta of 2.39. Schlumberger has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. HSBC upgraded Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Oddo Securities started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

