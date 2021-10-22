Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) will report $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.34. Science Applications International posted earnings per share of $1.62 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full-year earnings of $6.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $7.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.67 to $7.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Science Applications International.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share.

Separately, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,241,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $459,809,000 after buying an additional 58,133 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,326,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $379,612,000 after buying an additional 177,783 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,489,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $130,701,000 after purchasing an additional 125,384 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,333,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,025,000 after purchasing an additional 300,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 929,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,577,000 after purchasing an additional 483,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAIC traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,337. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.48. Science Applications International has a 1-year low of $72.44 and a 1-year high of $103.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.60%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Science Applications International (SAIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC)

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.