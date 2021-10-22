Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) will report $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.34. Science Applications International posted earnings per share of $1.62 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full-year earnings of $6.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $7.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.67 to $7.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Science Applications International.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share.

Separately, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,241,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $459,809,000 after buying an additional 58,133 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,326,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $379,612,000 after buying an additional 177,783 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,489,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $130,701,000 after purchasing an additional 125,384 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,333,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,025,000 after purchasing an additional 300,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 929,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,577,000 after purchasing an additional 483,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAIC traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,337. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.48. Science Applications International has a 1-year low of $72.44 and a 1-year high of $103.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.60%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

