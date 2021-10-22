Scotiabank Boosts Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target to C$44.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CPX. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Capital Power to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$48.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. CIBC increased their price target on Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Capital Power to C$44.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital Power currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$45.05.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Shares of CPX opened at C$44.58 on Thursday. Capital Power has a 52 week low of C$29.13 and a 52 week high of C$45.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$43.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$40.99.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C($0.24). The firm had revenue of C$332.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capital Power will post 2.0799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.548 dividend. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Capital Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.79%.

In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.90, for a total value of C$39,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$136,090.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.