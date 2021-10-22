Scotiabank Increases Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Price Target to C$22.75

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) had its price target upped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$20.50 to C$22.75 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins raised shares of Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Cascades in a research report on Friday, September 24th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cascades presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.32.

Cascades stock opened at $12.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.08. Cascades has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $14.66.

Cascades, Inc produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging and Consumer Product Packaging. The Industrial Packaging segment is active in specialty containers, structural components and paperboard, fibre composites and protective packaging markets.

