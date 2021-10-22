Scotiabank Increases Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target to C$22.75

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its price target boosted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$20.50 to C$22.75 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 51.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Cascades to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Desjardins upgraded Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Cascades from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Cascades from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cascades in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cascades has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.54.

CAS opened at C$15.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.54 billion and a PE ratio of 10.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.91. Cascades has a 1 year low of C$13.06 and a 1 year high of C$18.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.04.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$956.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$912.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cascades will post 1.8599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alain Lemaire sold 20,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.72, for a total transaction of C$325,404.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 445,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,010,554.08. Also, Senior Officer Maryse Fernet sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.17, for a total value of C$151,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$408,573.61. In the last three months, insiders sold 157,974 shares of company stock worth $2,358,745.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

