Scotiabank Raises Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Price Target to C$53.00

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$53.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$43.75 to C$57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.08.

Trisura Group stock opened at $35.21 on Monday. Trisura Group has a 1 year low of $15.30 and a 1 year high of $39.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.39 and a 200-day moving average of $18.90.

Trisura Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance. It offers surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance and reinsurance. The firm operates through the following segments: Trisura Guarantee, Trisura International and Trisura Specialty. The Trisura Guarantee segment comprises Surety, Risk Solutions and Corporate Insurance products underwritten in Canada as well as the operations of Trisura Warranty.

