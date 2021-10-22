Scott Tuten Sells 10,000 Shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Stock

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total value of $139,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Scott Tuten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 17th, Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $165,600.00.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $147,300.00.

Danimer Scientific stock opened at $15.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.60 and a beta of -0.19. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $66.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 14.98 and a current ratio of 15.59.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.47 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNMR. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 150.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,254,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,630,000 after buying an additional 3,153,623 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 213.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,559,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,204,000 after buying an additional 3,103,517 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 3,186.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,268,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,778,000 after buying an additional 1,229,987 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,651,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 199.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,315,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,962,000 after purchasing an additional 875,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen assumed coverage on Danimer Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

