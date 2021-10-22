Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LON:SMT) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,382.11

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust plc (LON:SMT)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,382.11 ($18.06) and traded as high as GBX 1,449.50 ($18.94). Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,439.50 ($18.81), with a volume of 2,189,282 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £20.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,382.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,292.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

About Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LON:SMT)

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

