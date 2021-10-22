Scout24 (ETR:G24) PT Set at €76.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

G24 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €66.90 ($78.71) price target on shares of Scout24 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Scout24 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of Scout24 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Scout24 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Scout24 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €74.38 ($87.50).

Get Scout24 alerts:

ETR G24 opened at €62.66 ($73.72) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €66.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is €68.04. Scout24 has a 12 month low of €56.94 ($66.99) and a 12 month high of €75.80 ($89.18). The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.71.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.