Scout24’s (SCOTF) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCOTF opened at $66.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.52. Scout24 has a 52 week low of $66.29 and a 52 week high of $72.90.

Scout24 Company Profile

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

