Scout24’s (SCOTF) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS SCOTF opened at $66.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.52. Scout24 has a 52 week low of $66.29 and a 52 week high of $72.90.
Scout24 Company Profile
