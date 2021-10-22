Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Increases Dividend to $0.70 Per Share

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the data storage provider on Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67.

Seagate Technology has increased its dividend payment by 4.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Seagate Technology has a payout ratio of 47.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $87.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.29. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $106.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.01.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Seagate Technology news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $2,206,131.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total value of $204,118.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,773.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,551 shares of company stock valued at $3,309,190. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on STX shares. Summit Insights lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.09.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

