Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for AptarGroup in a report issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Tiano now expects that the industrial products company will earn $3.94 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.95. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for AptarGroup’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ATR. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. William Blair cut shares of AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.67.

Shares of ATR opened at $129.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. AptarGroup has a 12 month low of $110.34 and a 12 month high of $158.97.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $811.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.27 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 8.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the second quarter worth about $77,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 130.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 188.7% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 50.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.76%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

