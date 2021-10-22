Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NRG Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $9.35 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $9.43.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.71. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NRG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $41.00 on Thursday. NRG Energy has a 1-year low of $30.47 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 53.0% during the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 29,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 10,160 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 8.8% in the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 64,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 142,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 6.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 45,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

