Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for central nervous system disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of SLS-002, SLS-006, SLS-008, SLS-010 and SLS-012 which are in clinical stage. Seelos Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Apricus Biosciences Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SEEL. B. Riley cut their price objective on Seelos Therapeutics from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Roth Capital upgraded Seelos Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Seelos Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seelos Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.92.

NASDAQ:SEEL opened at $2.27 on Wednesday. Seelos Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $6.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.16. The stock has a market cap of $232.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 3.05.

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seelos Therapeutics will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEEL. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 22,020.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8,588 shares during the last quarter. 39.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder �or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, �amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

