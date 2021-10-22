Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) COO Sells $659,200.00 in Stock

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) COO Omead Ostadan sold 20,000 shares of Seer stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $659,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Seer stock opened at $34.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91. Seer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $86.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.75 and a 200 day moving average of $36.52.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 million. Equities research analysts predict that Seer, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Seer from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Seer in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Seer in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Seer by 284.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Seer by 103,840.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Seer by 249.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Seer during the first quarter worth about $310,000. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

