SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

SEGRO (LON:SGRO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,175 ($15.35) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential downside of 8.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SGRO. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,385 ($18.10) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,220 ($15.94) to GBX 1,335 ($17.44) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,195 ($15.61) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,237.13 ($16.16).

Get SEGRO alerts:

Shares of LON SGRO opened at GBX 1,279 ($16.71) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,254.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,136.89. SEGRO has a 52-week low of GBX 864.40 ($11.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,311 ($17.13). The stock has a market capitalization of £15.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52.

In related news, insider Linda Yueh purchased 4,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,270 ($16.59) per share, with a total value of £59,893.20 ($78,250.85).

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.