Senior’s (SNR) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Senior (LON:SNR) in a research note released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Senior from GBX 172 ($2.25) to GBX 177 ($2.31) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Senior from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Senior presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 137.83 ($1.80).

SNR stock opened at GBX 161.30 ($2.11) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 169.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 148.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £676.52 million and a PE ratio of -22.72. Senior has a 12 month low of GBX 48.20 ($0.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 186.71 ($2.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.75, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

