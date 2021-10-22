ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Increased to $800.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price raised by analysts at Bank of America from $700.00 to $800.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $796.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $658.16.

NOW stock opened at $686.34 on Wednesday. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $448.27 and a 12-month high of $687.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $135.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 817.08, a PEG ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $632.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $563.59.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 979 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.36, for a total transaction of $586,773.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,921.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 578 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $618.02, for a total transaction of $357,215.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,861 shares of company stock valued at $18,888,544 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 707 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

