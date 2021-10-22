SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 1,733 Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on MGP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MGM Growth Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.83.

MGP opened at $40.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.29 and a 200 day moving average of $37.63. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 12 month low of $25.83 and a 12 month high of $43.19. The company has a current ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $194.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.44 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 24.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.04%.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

