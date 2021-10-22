SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,289 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESRT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 36.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,279,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831,383 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 587.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,689,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,503 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 108.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,502,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340,233 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 3,860.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 947,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,548,000 after acquiring an additional 923,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 66.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,085,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,211,000 after acquiring an additional 830,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESRT opened at $10.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 9.29 and a quick ratio of 9.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.21. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.19 and a 1-year high of $13.11. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -181.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.13). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. Analysts anticipate that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.58%.

ESRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Empire State Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Empire State Realty Trust Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

