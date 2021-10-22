SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Holdings in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GES. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Guess? by 2,480.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 59,051 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Guess? by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 627,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,738,000 after purchasing an additional 61,033 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guess? by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Guess? by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 678,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guess? in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GES opened at $20.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.86. Guess?, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 2.25.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.26. Guess? had a return on equity of 34.26% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $628.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -642.86%.

Guess? declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Guess? from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

