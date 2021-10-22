SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 208,818 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) by 96.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,818 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPNG. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. bought a new position in Coupang during the first quarter worth about $28,038,519,000. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Coupang during the first quarter worth about $13,862,435,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Coupang during the first quarter worth about $5,033,326,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Coupang during the first quarter worth about $1,625,549,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Coupang during the first quarter worth about $817,924,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Coupang alerts:

Shares of CPNG opened at $29.15 on Friday. Coupang, Inc. has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $69.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.68.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michael Parker sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $1,643,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 119,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $3,207,940.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,689,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,713,874,558.

CPNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Coupang from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. CLSA started coverage on Coupang in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.