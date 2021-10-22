SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 382 Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Westlake Chemical by 1.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,669,971 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $325,857,000 after buying an additional 41,736 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 13,540.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,410,182 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,844 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 10.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 805,462 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,517,000 after purchasing an additional 77,453 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1.3% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 607,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,698,000 after purchasing an additional 7,829 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 4.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 407,037 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,140,000 after purchasing an additional 18,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WLK shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.86.

In related news, CEO Albert Chao purchased 3,000 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $86.21 per share, with a total value of $258,630.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,099,561.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLK opened at $100.00 on Friday. Westlake Chemical Co. has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $106.47. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.90.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.24. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.97%.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

