SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 4,540 Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 31.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,540 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8,556.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $88,199.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DCPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.30.

DCPH opened at $34.04 on Friday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.20 and a 12-month high of $68.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.42.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.06). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.07% and a negative net margin of 308.58%. The firm had revenue of $23.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.25 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.