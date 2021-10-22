Shaw Communications (OTCMKTS:SJRWF) Trading Down 0.8%

Shaw Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:SJRWF) fell 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.12 and last traded at $29.12. 15 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.36.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.03.

Shaw Communications Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SJRWF)

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

