Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.50

Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.50 and traded as low as C$5.40. Shawcor shares last traded at C$5.58, with a volume of 245,224 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Shawcor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Shawcor to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Shawcor to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shawcor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.21.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$5.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.50. The firm has a market cap of C$379.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.21.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$305.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$302.30 million.

Shawcor Company Profile (TSE:SCL)

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

