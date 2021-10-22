Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,351,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,097,477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093,261 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 187,762,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,503,764,000 after buying an additional 22,104,223 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 21.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 128,990,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,039,658,000 after buying an additional 22,458,740 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,120,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,895,508,000 after buying an additional 2,615,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 49,869,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,258,576,000 after purchasing an additional 153,935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.71.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $50.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.11 and its 200-day moving average is $45.63. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $51.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

