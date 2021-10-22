Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,119 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Quilter Plc lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 17,313 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,215 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 800,248 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $95,205,000 after acquiring an additional 119,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,726,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $819,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,461,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,883 shares of company stock valued at $27,964,400 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABT. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.52.

Shares of ABT opened at $125.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $103.13 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.28 and a 200-day moving average of $119.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

