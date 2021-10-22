Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $944,000 Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 711,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 654.7% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 575,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,164,000 after purchasing an additional 498,993 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 104,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 43,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 342.3% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 281,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 217,791 shares during the period. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOC. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

DOC stock opened at $18.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.35 and a 200-day moving average of $18.51. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $16.48 and a 12-month high of $20.13.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $112.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.37 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.62%.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

