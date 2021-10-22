Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 453 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 296.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 20,317 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 758,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,692,000 after purchasing an additional 38,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,185,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.38, for a total transaction of $333,222.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,710,365.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $190.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $130.64 and a one year high of $190.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.73, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.83.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $99.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.61 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.48% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EGP shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Monday, September 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.90.

EastGroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

