Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boit C F David purchased a new position in Entegris during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Entegris during the first quarter worth about $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Entegris during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Entegris during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Entegris during the first quarter worth about $75,000. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Entegris alerts:

In other news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total value of $505,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.42, for a total transaction of $2,132,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,178,368.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,013 shares of company stock valued at $12,091,658. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ENTG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.27.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $133.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.14 and a 52 week high of $135.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 53.98 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.25.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Entegris had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The company had revenue of $571.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. Entegris’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.