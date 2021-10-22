Sherritt International (TSE:S) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.48

Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.48 and traded as high as C$0.50. Sherritt International shares last traded at C$0.49, with a volume of 1,119,766 shares traded.

Several research firms have commented on S. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.30 to C$0.40 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sherritt International to C$0.55 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.60 to C$0.55 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.65 to C$0.70 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$188.71 million and a PE ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.30.

Sherritt International (TSE:S) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$31.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sherritt International Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sherritt International (TSE:S)

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Canada and Cuba. The company operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies and Corporate segments It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

