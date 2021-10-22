Shoprite (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) Shares Down 1.8%

Shoprite Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) traded down 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.24 and last traded at $12.66. 3,637 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 39,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.89.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Shoprite from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.24.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.5127 per share. This represents a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from Shoprite’s previous dividend of $0.27.

About Shoprite (OTCMKTS:SRGHY)

Shoprite Holdings Ltd. engages in the management of retail stores. It operates through the following segments: Supermarkets RSA, Supermarkets Non-RSA, Furniture, and Other. The Supermarkets RSA segment includes retail operations under the Shoprite, Checkers, Checkers Hyper, and Liquor Shop stores in South Africa.

