Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on STB. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,592 ($20.80) target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,592 ($20.80) target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank from GBX 1,845 ($24.11) to GBX 1,848 ($24.14) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Secure Trust Bank stock opened at GBX 1,170 ($15.29) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £218.06 million and a PE ratio of 5.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,248.69 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,190.41. Secure Trust Bank has a fifty-two week low of GBX 730 ($9.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,420 ($18.55).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Secure Trust Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 0.22%.

Secure Trust Bank Company Profile

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, Debt Management, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

