Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Sigma Labs from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sigma Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of SGLB opened at $3.62 on Friday. Sigma Labs has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $9.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.54. The stock has a market cap of $37.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.39.

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). Sigma Labs had a negative return on equity of 50.72% and a negative net margin of 509.70%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sigma Labs will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in Sigma Labs by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 697,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sigma Labs by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 36,168 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Sigma Labs by 466.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 85,800 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Sigma Labs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $406,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Sigma Labs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. 12.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sigma Labs

Sigma Labs, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of computer aided inspection solutions under the PrintRite3D brand. Its software provides the following features: monitoring, analysis, feedback, and control; third-party validated technology; retrofit or integrated installations; thermal signature anomaly detection plus automatic risk-level classification; and statistical process sampling and analytics.

