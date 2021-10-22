Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sigma Labs had a negative return on equity of 50.72% and a negative net margin of 509.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS.

SGLB opened at $3.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.54. Sigma Labs has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $9.75. The firm has a market cap of $35.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.39.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sigma Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sigma Labs in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut Sigma Labs from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sigma Labs stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.26% of Sigma Labs as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 12.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sigma Labs Company Profile

Sigma Labs, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of computer aided inspection solutions under the PrintRite3D brand. Its software provides the following features: monitoring, analysis, feedback, and control; third-party validated technology; retrofit or integrated installations; thermal signature anomaly detection plus automatic risk-level classification; and statistical process sampling and analytics.

