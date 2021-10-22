Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 2,371 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 56.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,646,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,010,000 after purchasing an additional 640,591 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,366,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,137 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,518,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,355 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,371,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,949,000 after purchasing an additional 25,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,617,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,024,000 after purchasing an additional 54,943 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $49.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.67. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.92 and a 52 week high of $62.96. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 93.70%. The business had revenue of $42.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.491 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 35.19%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price objective on Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

