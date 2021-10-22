Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 336 Shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 96.2% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 96.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IAT opened at $65.11 on Friday. iShares US Regional Banks ETF has a 1 year low of $34.62 and a 1 year high of $65.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.78.

