Sigma Planning Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 32.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Cigna were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,145,075 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $270,944,000 after buying an additional 4,553 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 135,170 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,045,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 442,239 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $104,842,000 after buying an additional 92,818 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,076 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,005,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cigna stock opened at $216.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.99. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $160.37 and a 12-month high of $272.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.68%.

CI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Cigna from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.19.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone purchased 500 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

