Sigma Planning Corp Has $357,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPDW. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 102.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 427.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 213.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $37.24 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $38.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.06.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

