Sigma Planning Corp Makes New Investment in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 22.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,250,000 after purchasing an additional 12,286 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the first quarter worth $6,319,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 18.3% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 9.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 456.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

SHAK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Shake Shack from $131.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on Shake Shack from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Shake Shack from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Shake Shack from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.50.

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $72.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.30. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.02 and a 52-week high of $138.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -123.42 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $187.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

