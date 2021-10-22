Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 6,279 Shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,918 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,279 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Suburban Propane Partners were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPH. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the first quarter worth about $112,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $479,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 17.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,990 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 1,769.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 245,637 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 232,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 11.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,138 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. 25.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Suburban Propane Partners alerts:

Shares of SPH stock opened at $16.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.25. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $18.18.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $238.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.45 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Suburban Propane Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners LP engages in the business of liquefied petroleum gas business. It operates through the following business segments: Propane; Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels; Natural Gas and Electricity; and All Other. The Propane segment engages in natural gas processing and petroleum refining.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Suburban Propane Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suburban Propane Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.